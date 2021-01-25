Chennai

Students’ safety is primary concern of schools

Ever since schools reopened for Classes 10 and 12 in the State, following safety measures and allaying concerns about the upcoming board examinations have been the top priority for teachers.

“Since the students are back on campus after a long time, the first few days have been all about ensuring that they are comfortable in a classroom environment and easing them back into the school routine,” said Lakshmi Prabha, principal, Prasan Vidya Mandir.

She said that after the first three days, feedback was taken from the students on any concerns that they might have.

“For the last many months, students had online classes for not more than 45 minutes with 15 minute intervals. Now, in school as well, we have shortened the class hours and have introduced a 10-minute break after every class to ensure that they do not feel tired,” she said.

Many schools are similarly taking steps to ensure that the students are not fatigued and do not have low concentration. “Over the past week once our school reopened, we stressed on how important it is to follow safety protocols with regard to COVID-19 and then moved on to motivating them about academics. We are constantly stressing on the fact that their health and safety are much more important and come first,” said a teacher from a Corporation school.

The School Education Department had stressed on the need to provide psychological guidance and counselling to students, who might need them.

For government schools, the SCERT initiated initial learning-level assessments to ascertain the areas where the students are strong and where they need more attention. “We have begun conducting these assessments and they are taken online in the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. This will be an important tool for us to ascertain if learning over the last few months has been effective and the areas which we need to focus on.” said G. Shanmugavel, headmaster, Government Higher Secondary School, M.G.R. Nagar.

He said that nearly 80% of the students were back on campus and that they were made to relax through pep talks.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 3:52:06 AM |



