Students’ role in research stressed at VIT

‘Their contribution is crucial in making the country economically developed and scientifically advanced’

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
November 10, 2022 19:41 IST

Former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Centre, R. Chidambaram, speaking at the AICTE Distinguished Chair Professor Lecture Series at VIT on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

R. Chidambaram, former Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, said on Thursday that students’ contribution in research and academics is crucial in making the country economically developed and scientifically advanced.

He was delivering a lecture on emerging technologies at the AICTE Distinguished Chair Professor Lecture Series organised by the School of Advanced Sciences and Directorate of Quality Assurance and Accreditation, VIT.

Mr. Chidambaram, who has been appointed he Chair Professor at VIT by AICTE, said the role of students, teachers and researchers remains key for the nation building exercise. Students should focus more on research and academic activities. 

More than 1,500 students participated in the lecture that also had interactive sessions. On the occasion, the Vice- Chancellor, Pro Vice-Chancellors, Registrar, Deans, Directors, faculty members and students took part, the release said.

