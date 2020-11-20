Students protest for and against Anna University V-C Surappa

CHENNAI

20 November 2020 16:37 IST

While one group of students on campus called for justice for the Vice Chancellor, members of the Students’ Federation of India demanded his suspension

Anna University witnessed two students protest on Friday. While one group demanded that the University Vice Chancellor M.K. Surappa be dismissed, another group of students within the University demanded justice for the V-C.

A week ago, the State government constituted a single retired judge inquiry commission to probe into allegations of corruption against the V-C. The government cited allegations of misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹280 crore, corruption and faculty appointment for financial benefits against Mr. Surappa. The V-C has said the allegations are anonymous and baseless and that he was ready to face any inquiry.

On Friday, around 100 persons representing the Students’ Federation of India staged a protest outside the University’s gates demanding his suspension as the inquiry was pending.

Inside the University premises, a group of students and professors held placards that said #WeSupportSurappa and #JusticeForSurappa. Research scholar Preethi Ramadoss who led the protest in the campus said the V-C had always taken up students’ issues immediately and resolved them amicably, and was always on the side of the students.