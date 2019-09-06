Students of two colleges in limbo

Dozens of students of two self-financing engineering colleges who were called for inquiry to Anna University on Thursday returned disappointed as the inquiry was postponed.

The final-year students of ARM Engineering College and ARS Engineering College were called for an inquiry to the office of the Controller of Examination. Both colleges are in Maraimalai Nagar, near Chennai. When the students arrived, they were told that the inquiry had been postponed to September 16.

Results withheld

“Around 80 of us [final-year students] received a letter from the university asking us to appear for an inquiry. We don’t know why we were called. Our results were released on May 21 by Anna University and we were told that our final semester results had been withheld. When we asked the college, they said we should ask only the university. For four months, there was no response. The university then sent us a letter that we should appear for an inquiry on September 5. We asked for what we were called. They told us to return on September 16,” said a student who received the letter.

The student said the next semester would begin in a month and there was no intimation on whether the students would have to pay the semester fee, or whether they had arrears.

Anna University Controller of Examination M. Venkatesan said the results had been withheld for irregularities.

“We formed a committee and conducted an inspection. We found that the college had not conducted classes. We could not see the students during the inspection. We wanted to have an inquiry with the students. We communicated to the students, but principals of both colleges reacted to our letter immediately, saying the university had to give sufficient time for the students,” the official said.

“So we had to revise the dates, and the scheduled inquiry from September 5 to 7 was postponed to September 16 to 18. The college principals were intimated, but they had not communicated it to the students,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

“It appears that we could have had the inquiry, as the students had turned up in full strength,” the CoE also said.