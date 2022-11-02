Students of SRM College of Occupational Therapy get placements in the United States

A total of 15 students of the SRM College of Occupational Therapy, which is part of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, have been selected as occupational therapists for the city of Pleasanton in South California. The students having got placements for salary packages of approximately ₹58 lakh per annum, and were selected through a recruitment agency Ed Theory.

A. Ravi Kumar, Pro Vice Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, describing occupational therapy as a complex job which involved lots of patience and specialised skills to help patients, congratulated the students for getting the placements in the US.

A. Sapna, who completed her undergraduation and post graduation in the college, said the wide exposure in all medical fields along with good infrastructure facilities helped her gain practical knowledge to help clear the interview.

The college has created facilities including a sensory garden simulation laboratory, and an exclusive Autism Centre of Excellence for treating children on the autism spectrum.