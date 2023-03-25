ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Sankara Nethralaya Academy take out a rally to mark World Optometry Day

March 25, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

TSNA partnered with the Indian Optometric Association, an apex body involved in advocacy and promotion of optometry as a profession and representing the rights of Optometrists in India

The Hindu Bureau

The Sankara Nethralaya Academy (TSNA), unit of Medical Research Foundation and the academic arm of Sankara Nethralaya eye hospital, celebrated World Optometry Day by organising an awareness rally on Besant Nagar Beach on Saturday. 

According to a press release, about 150 students walked on the beach promenade to create awareness on optometry as a profession. The students held placards explaining about the various roles and responsibilities of optometrists.

This year, TSNA partnered with the Indian Optometric Association, an apex body at the national-level, involved in advocacy and promotion of optometry as a profession and representing the rights of Optometrists in India, to celebrate World Optometry Day. Dr. Anuja R. Singh, principal and faculty members of The Sankara Nethralaya Academy, along with IOA South Region representative Chandrasekhar organised the rally.

Decorated Army officer Brigadier Rajaram, from Officers Training Academy, St. Thomas Mount, flagged off the rally, the release said.

