Students of Kottur High School reinforce message

28 August 2021 18:05 IST

For around 20 students of Chennai High School, Kottur, online classes branched off into a new set of lessons, fascinating and one that got them doing their homework offline.

Through special zoom sessions, they learnt about trees.

Gangadevi, science teacher, reveals that many of these students were in their hometown due to the pandemic, and they were expected to carry out tree-related assignments in those places.

“They were provided with a tool-kit for tree identification that would enable them to carry out a survey of trees in their areas, and also note the biodiversity around these trees,” explains naturalist M Yuvan.

“Besides, each student had to gather three tree-related stories from old-time residents.”

Following the completion of this programme, these students, ranging from classes five to 10, had to articulate how they would want to see trees protected. Gangadevi points out that 13 of the participating students penned down their thoughts.

Yuvan underlines the highlight of the initiative: “These letters have been sent to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin; the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government, V Irai Anbu; and Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu.”