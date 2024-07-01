Students observe electrical safety week

In a bid to raise awareness about electrical safety, the Electrical Inspectorate of the State government conducted a campaign on the occasion of National Electrical Safety Week with the theme — ‘Safety Starts from School’. The safety electrical week observed from June 26 to July 2 wanted to educate the youth about electrical safety. The awareness campaign, includes distribution of pamphlets, booklets and organising seminars to students on basic electrical principles, recognise potential hazards, and promote safe practices to prevent accidents. The students also took a pledge on electrical safety. The Chief Electrical Inspector, G. Joseph Arockiadoss, said, “The divisional Electrical Inspectors are delivering electrical safety knowledge to schoolchildren across Tamil Nadu to empower the young minds to contribute to safer environments at home, school, and public places.”

