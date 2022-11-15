Students need to discover their area of interest before pursuing their career: Shanti Lal Jain

November 15, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VELLORE

Trending

Students should discover the area of interest before pursuing their career because such a discovery will motivate them to achieve it at any cost, Shanti Lal Jain, Managing Director and CEO, Indian Bank, said on Tuesday. Inaugurating the Students’ Council for 2022-23 batch of students, at VIT here, Mr. Jain said that such identification of their area of interest would help them to work hard towards achieving their dreams. Students should also identify the challenges that might prevent them from attaining their goal. “Patience and innovation are needed in the competitive world to achieve your dreams. Students should come up with new ideas and solutions in their area of specialisation to make a mark for themselves,” Mr. Jain said. In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT, said that the VIT campus was an example of diversity as it had students speaking 70 languages. It was this diversity among students that attracted a large number of companies to organise campus interviews as these firms could employ these students anywhere in the country. Last year, 951 companies organised campus recruitment drives. This year, 504 companies have provided jobs to 11,466 students at VIT. On the occasion, 50 students took oath as members of the students’ council in the presence of Vice presidents G.V. Selvam, Sekar Viswanathan and Sankar Viswanathan.

ADVERTISEMENT