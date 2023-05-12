Students from Tamil Nadu post a pass percentage of 98.52 in CBSE Class XII exams

May 12, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII and Class X Board Exam results were suddenly announced on Friday, taking students and teachers by surprise. In Tamil Nadu, 98.52% of the 63,538 students who took up the Class XII board exams have cleared them. This is an improvement over last year, when the State recorded a pass percentage of 97.85.

Chennai Region, comprising Tamil Nadu and a few other States, recorded a pass percentage of 97.4 and placed third in the country, behind the Trivandrum and Bangalore regions, for the Class XII exams.

P.G. Subramanian, principal, Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram, said the overall pass percentage was good across schools. As many as 63,538 students from the State took up the exams, and 99.04% of girls passed, while 98.09% of boys cleared the exams.

“Science students have performed exceptionally well this year, and we have eight centums in Chemistry in our school. Even students who are weaker in academics have scored well. Our school topper, Srivats Gopal, has scored 496 out of 500 marks with four centums in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology,” said S. Vasanthi, principal, Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, Nungambakkam.

Most schools reported seeing an increasing trend in performance among students of the Science group over the past few years. “Despite having a physics paper, which was a bit challenging, we have seen the results of science students having improved in comparison to the last two years. This upward trend will definitely continue in the coming years,” said Lakshmi Prabha, principal, Prasan Vidya Mandir.

Speaking about the dip in centums this year seen across many schools, C. Satish, director general, ABS Group of Schools, said, “Students have come back after the last few years filled with academic interruptions owing to the pandemic and yet, have managed to perform well overall. Given the performance of the State Board students in commerce, admissions for arts and science colleges are expected to be quite competitive this year,” he added.

With the sudden announcement of results taking many by surprise, Vishnucharan Panneerselvam, correspondent, Shree Niketan Group of Schools, said the board could take steps to intimate everyone in advance about the same in the following years. “This will help both schools and students plan better and avoid unnecessary stress for both students and parents to rush back home, in case they are travelling, since they need to begin the college admission process,” he said.