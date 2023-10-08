Students from SRM Public School win national robotics competition

October 08, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Students from SRM Public School won the junior national championship at the World Robotics Olympiad held recently in Noida. According to a press release, Jhanavarshan N. from Class VIII, and Saransh Singhania R. from Class IX secured the first place in the junior category, from among 206 teams. Their project focused on harnessing wind power and leveraging technology to create an automatic shipping guide, which emphasised both on sustainability and efficiency. The team will participate in the grand finale of the Olympiad to be held in Panama City in November, the release said.

