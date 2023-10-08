HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students from SRM Public School win national robotics competition

The team will participate in the grand finale of the World Robotics Olympiad to be held in Panama City in November

October 08, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The students from SRM Public School who won the junior national championship at the World Robotics Olympiad held in Noida.

The students from SRM Public School who won the junior national championship at the World Robotics Olympiad held in Noida. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Students from SRM Public School won the junior national championship at the World Robotics Olympiad held recently in Noida. According to a press release, Jhanavarshan N. from Class VIII, and Saransh Singhania R. from Class IX secured the first place in the junior category, from among 206 teams. Their project focused on harnessing wind power and leveraging technology to create an automatic shipping guide, which emphasised both on sustainability and efficiency. The team will participate in the grand finale of the Olympiad to be held in Panama City in November, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.