Students from Chennai colleges battle a global issue 

June 17, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST

Twenty-two-year-old Abishek B vividly remembers the two instances that forced him to call 1098 in the year 2022.

A student of social work at Thiruthangal Nadar College in Vysarpadi, Abishek was travelling by the local train when two girls under the age of 10 were dancing and singing on the moving locomotive, and then begging for money.

In the other instance, he alerted the Childline helpline about children begging at the Parrys signal.

Abishek, a former member of Anti-Human Trafficking Club (AHTC) is now pursuing law.

Inspired by the Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs (AHTCs) running in other states, many city colleges have taken the lead to form one. The concept of having these clubs at colleges was initiated by PM Nair, retired IPS officer and former nodal officer, Anti-Human Trafficking, National Human Rights Commission.

In the last one year, Indian Community Welfare Organisation (ICWO) and Hanns Seidel Foundation India have helped set up these clubs in more than 100 colleges in the State and a half-a-dozen of them are in Chennai.

“Whenever they see children being abused or violence being incited against women, these students are expected to report it to 1098 ,” says AJ Hariharan, founder-secretary, ICWO. Towards sensitising colleges about the role youngsters can play in this cause, clubs (each comprising 10 students across streams and two faculty members) are formed.

Often, members of these clubs help with translation. Recently, a 17-year-old boy travelling from Tirupur to Bhojpur lost his way, and the Railway police that found him would only hand him over to his parents.

“We were asked to intervene as the boy was from a single-parent family and his mother, who had to be brought down to the city, only understood Bhojpuri. Through our network with colleges, we found two students from CTTE College in Sembium who could be translators,” says Hariharan.

Maharashtra and Telangana lead the list for recording the highest number of human trafficking cases as per a report by National Crime Record Bureau.

In the last five months, in Chennai, 115 children were rescued with the intervention of various NGOs, Labour Department and Anti-Human Trafficking Units run by the police, says Hariharan.

“We are next working with affiliated colleges under the University of Madras to train NSS faculty on how to be catalysts in this cause,” he says.

What can be done to ensure AHTC does not become just another activity for students? Members of International Justice Mission had initiated AHTCs in the city in 2019 with 12 colleges being brought on board. Due to the pandemic, the clubs lost the initial momentum. It is the institution that must come up with best practices to keep the momentum going. There should also be more success stories from colleges that can be highlighted, they say.

More than a couple of years ago, students of Madras School of Social Work alerted authorities about a teenage girl being trafficked.

They went a step ahead by submitting a petition to the State Women’s Commission. Similarly, students from Madras Christian College reported about children begging on trains. We need more such stories from colleges, a social worker at International Justice Mission says.

Retired IPS officer leads the fight against human trafficking

A powerful voice in spheres of anti-human trafficking and child rights, retired IPS officer PM Nair spells out the multiple roles students can initiative through AHTC.

He cites the example of a club in Kerala through which students ensured a contractor provided washrooms to workers at a construction site.

In another case, students taught women and girls in an interior village in Tamil Nadu about recognising and objecting to “bad touch.”

“They created awareness about the issue. They spoke about the POSCO Act. Knowing the problem is one, speaking out about it is another and creating awareness about it is the most important of all,” says Nair, who was former Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

In a case in Chennai, the authorities were unable to understand the victim’s language. A recorded voice message was sent to clubs for translation.

“The students in turn shared with their friends to find out the language was mizo,” says Nair, a resident of Nungambakkam.

Close to 500 colleges in India have set up an AHTC. In 2019, the Kerala government issued a government order asking all arts and law colleges to form AHTC.

Nair says the success of these clubs cannot be measured with the output but through outcomes.

The model is different in every state. “In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, we had students taking the lead to set up Panchayat Against Human Trafficking to address vulnerabilities at the grass root level.”

Anyone is welcome to start such a club but the ultimate goal should be “making people socially aware, socially beware and socially involved,” says Nair. To know more about these clubs, write to nairpm@hotmail.com