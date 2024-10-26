GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students from across country participate in MMC’s conference

Genesis 2024 saw students from 64 colleges — 23 government and 41 private — from across 10 States

Published - October 26, 2024 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students participating in a workshop at the conference held at the Madras Medical College.

Students participating in a workshop at the conference held at the Madras Medical College. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Medical students from across the country gained hands-on experience in various specialities at “Genesis 2024”, the four-day national-level intercollegiate and academic conference for undergraduates, organised by Madras Medical College (MMC), which started on October 24. It has drawn participants from 64 colleges — 23 government and 41 private — from across 10 States.

According to a press release, the conference featured workshops designed to explore the latest advancements in medical science. Each workshop offered critical skill training to ensure that students gained hands-on experience. There were competitions, case and research presentations, and student symposiums. This year, communication skills and research workshops were introduced at the conference. The conference had over 230 abstract submissions for case presentations and 70 for research presentations.

