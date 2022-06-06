Students find mentors in alumni

MCC Higher Secondary School starts an initiative where class XI students benefit from a guidance programme

Some of 15-year-old T Sinoj’s biggest misconceptions about joining the Indian Army recently got clarified. One of his impressions was that one can only enter the defence force as a soldier. “My mentor clarified that I could even join as an officer. I also understood about some of courses that I need to pursue in my under graduation and the attitude and aptitude that I need to develop,” says Sinoj, a class XII student of Madras Christian College (MCC) Higher Secondary School in Chetpet.

The mentor who Sinoj is talking about is a former student of the school belonging to the 1991 batch and currently posted in the city, serving in a senior rank in the army.

Like him more than 60 students of the school have been assigned an alumnus as mentor. Started early this year, the management of MCC Higher Secondary School has found a good way to utilise the expertise of former students to help and guide the current lot.

GJ Manohar, headmaster and correspondent of the school, says the programme was initiated for class XI students who are at the threshold of deciding what career to choose and how to get the right help.

“We had floated this idea in our alumni group spread across batches and more than 60 signed up for it, some are based abroad but would coach students through virtual platforms,” says Manohar.

In some families, he says, children are not getting the right guidance due to lack of exposure.

Apart from career advice, mentees will be groomed by mentors on personality development and other career-related aspects.

A cross-section of old students across ages and professions have signed up hoping to impress upon the Gen Z with their experience and network.

Sixty-six-year-old Jayaraj Moses Ratnam, who retired as district registrar from the Department of Registration, Tamil Nadu, is one of them. He has two students – Akash and Deepak who are keen on getting into the government service – as mentee. “For the first meeting where we met at a public park, I insisted that their parents also be part as they also need to be enlightened about career opportunities,” says Jayaraj.

The in-person meet-ups are followed up with telephonic calls and chats on WhatsApp. “To inspire my mentees, I send inspirational stories of civil servants who are doing smart work to how they should build their IQ,” says Jayaraj, a resident of Ambattur.

Manohara says the school has a database of more than 4,000 alumni and they plan to post the highlights of the programme among the former students so that they have another batch of them hand-holding another batch of higher secondary students.

“This is not going to be a one or two-year programme, some of the mentors will be guiding the students even when they graduate to college,” says the headmaster. The school is also working on collecting feedback from both the stakeholders to further improvise the initiative.