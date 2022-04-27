Students find CBSE Class X English paper easy

Students assemble ahead of the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 English examination on Wednesday in Chennai. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Many students said it was a straight paper in descriptive format for 40 marks

Class X students of the Central Board of Secondary Education found the English paper on Wednesday to be easy.

The two-hour Term 2 exam in a descriptive format was for 40 marks. Students previously took up their Term 1 exams in an MCQ objective-type format and also have an internal marks component.

“The paper was a straightforward and students were happy when they came out of the exam halls. It is a good start to the Term 2 exams,” said Srinivasa Raghavan, Principal, Bala Vidya Mandir School.

“All of them were expected to wear masks and COVID-19 protocols such as temperature checks and cleaning of hands with sanitisers were strictly adhered to. Taking the weather into consideration, we allowed students to take water bottles into the exam centre,” said K. Manoharan. Principal, SBOA School.

Helpline number

The CBSE has made facilities for tele-counselling for students taking up the exams this year at the board’s toll-free number 1800 11 8004. The voluntary and free tele-counselling services are being provided this year by 92 school principals and counsellors from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

There is a free IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) facility, where students can call in for general information related to exams, better preparation, stress management, COVID-19 prevention, and contact details of CBSE offices is available.