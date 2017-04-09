Students explore a plethora of options at career fair

The Chennai edition of the two-day The Hindu-EDGE Career Counselling and Fair 2017, began on Saturday at the Chennai Trade Centre. This is the 13th iteration of the career fair. The proceedings were inaugurated by N. Ravi, Director, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., and G.V. Selvam, vice-president, VIT University. Abdul Majeed, dean–student affairs, B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent University, presided over the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering of students, Mr. Ravi said, “The move from school to college is a huge step culturally, emotionally, and pedagogically. In school, students may be spoon fed, but in college, the pace of learning picks up, and you will have to do much of the studying on your own, of course, with guidance from your professors.” He identified three key skills for students at this stage: time management, communication skills, and the ability to write well, irrespective of the field they choose.

Basic needs

Mr. Selvam emphasised the significance of both health and education as they are the “basic needs of every human being.” He encouraged students to develop individual social responsibility by being kind to others. Dr. Abdul Majeed advised students to explore all their options and perform an in-depth analysis of each choice.

The first half of the two-day fair saw participation from enthusiastic students and parents alike. The fair also marked the launch of The Hindu In School’s summer special by Mr. N. Ravi. The 48-page weekly edition will be packed with stories, creative activities, wildlife articles and puzzles. The subscription cost is ₹150 for 6 weeks — April 23 to May 28 (Sundays). The subscription link is www.thehindu.com/

publications.

The fair will continue on Sunday, from 10:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A range of sessions, curated to provide participants with information on both mainstream and off-beat careers, will be held. The fair will close with a psychometric test offered by Bodhi.

The presenting sponsor for the event is VIT University and it is powered by B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent University. The associate sponsors are Vels University, Kalasalaingam University and Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management. The communication partner is BSNL and the psychometric test partner is Bodhi. The event is being managed by I Ads & Events.