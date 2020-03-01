Students display art at two-day exhibition

Students from classes VI-IX exhibit an array of artwork at the

CHENNAI

01 March 2020 01:35 IST

A two-day exhibition at Akshar Arbol International School was inaugurated on Thursday by Manohar Devadoss, a versatile artist known for his pen and ink illustrations. Recently named for the Padma Shri, his story formed an inspiring beginning for budding artists of the school.

Ensemble 2020, the annual art exhibition of the school, is an initiative to showcase the students’ artistic skills, creativity, and understanding of their progressive learning throughout the year.

Every year, students from classes VI-IX exhibit an array of artwork — still-life, landscapes, portrait study and study of master paintings, according to a press release.

Advertising

Advertising

The journey of Ensemble began in 2017.

This year’s art installation ‘Invisible Identities’ by the students of Class VIII signifies how humans overlook and consider most others invisible in the name of discrimination, said a press release.