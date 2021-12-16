Students designated health ambassadors

CHENNAI

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday said that all the students of Queen Mary’s College will be designated health ambassadors to spread awareness on COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

Speaking after participating in a special camp to vaccinate students on the college campus, he pointed out that of the 5,500 students, 3,800 have taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while another 800 have taken their first dose.

He said efforts were being made to vaccinate the remaining 900 students and 100% coverage with the first dose of vaccine in the college would be achieved in a few days.

He said that all the students would be given identity cards by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Health and Family Welfare Department as health ambassadors.

They will create awareness among their family members and other people in their respective neighbourhoods, he said.

The Minister highlighted the measures being taken to detect, if any, and contain the spread of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. He stressed on the need to get double doses of vaccination to gain protection against the new variant. He said that, even if a person got infected, the impact would be minimal if the person was vaccinated.