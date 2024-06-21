The shortage of teachers in government schools has forced the staff to deny admissions to students in preferred groups for Class XI.

According to teachers, students prefer to take commerce with computer science group. “This trend has been on the rise over the past few years. Even this year, there is an increase by 10%,” said a teacher of a government school in Nanganallur.

A teacher from a government school in Vyasarpadi said, “Even toppers have come requesting for commerce. We have to ensure that we can accommodate our students who will pass their supplementary exams and will want that group.”

Teachers and experts are of the opinion that the shift towards commerce began when entrance exams such as National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) were introduced. “The volume of lessons in the science group is huge and it deters students from pursuing it. Many lack the awareness that opting for science stream does not necessarily restrict people to pursue only medicine as a profession. Several students opt for commerce as it is spared of the responsibility that is attached to science,” said the teacher.

Further, as the commerce faculty posts are vacant, teachers try to convince the students to choose science groups where all faculty members are present. “The student would have scored reasonable marks in science and maths and so we know that he/she can handle the science group,” the teacher added.

Notably in most schools, the shortage has left many teachers with a class strength of 93 in commerce, when the State government had capped the teacher-student ratio at 1:40. “There are not enough teachers or infrastructure to split the class and hence, we are helpless,” said a teacher from Mogappair school.

The School Education Department is currently conducting transfer counselling for teachers which has been delayed owing to the Model Code of Conduct that was in effect. “If the counselling could be fast-tracked and more appointments can be made to fill the vacant teacher posts, then we can easily increase our admissions to an additional 2 lakh students,” said J. Robert, general secretary, Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association.

“Admission cannot be denied. If it has been done somewhere, then action will be taken,” said G. Arivoli, Director of School Education.

