Chennai

Students clash inside bus

more-in

Students of New College clashed with each other on a running Metropolitan Transport Corporation Bus on Tuesday evening.

Police sources said a score of students were travelling on MTC bus- route no 21 from Mandaveli to Broadway. Suddenly they clashed in the bus. As the bus reached at Central Railway station, the students got down from the bus and broke the window shield of bus. Then, they escaped from the spot. Police investigated the incident after scrutiny of CCTV footage.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 1:28:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/students-clash-inside-bus/article30738155.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY