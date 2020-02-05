Students clash inside bus

Students of New College clashed with each other on a running Metropolitan Transport Corporation Bus on Tuesday evening.
Police sources said a score of students were travelling on MTC bus- route no 21 from Mandaveli to Broadway. Suddenly they clashed in the bus. As the bus reached at Central Railway station, the students got down from the bus and broke the window shield of bus. Then, they escaped from the spot. Police investigated the incident after scrutiny of CCTV footage.
