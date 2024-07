In an effort to raise awareness on electrical safety, the Electrical Inspector of Chengalpattu celebrated Electrical Safety Week with students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Nandivaram on Monday. The theme of the celebrations was ‘Safety Start from the School’ and the Inspector spoke about the principles of electrical safety to students of Class VIII.

