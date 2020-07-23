Students can apply for retotalling from July 24

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has said that students can apply for copies of answer scripts of Class XII board and Class XI arrear exams as well as retotalling of marks from July 24 to 30.

Plus Two students can also receive their provisional statement of marks during the same time.

In a circular, the DGE said regular students can apply for answer scripts through their schools and private candidates through the centres where they took the exams.

The State government has issued orders permitting students to come to school from July 24 to 30.

Provisional mark sheets will be issued at the schools during the assigned time slots. Not more than 20 persons can come during a slot of one hour and everyone must wear a face mask.

Students and parents in containment zones or those in quarantine have been asked to collect the mark certificates after the containment zone is declared normal or after the quarantine period is over.

Students have been advised to apply for retotaling or copies of answer scripts when they collect their provisional marksheets, instead of making separate trips.