Students campaign for voter awareness

A mock polling booth was set up at the University of Madras, where several visitors familiarised themselves with the voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT)-attached electronic voting machine.

The demonstration of the machine was conducted as part of a two-day campaign on voter awareness, that ended on Friday.

Organised by the Department of Journalism and Communication, the campaign, ‘My finger revolution’, saw enthusiastic participation by the students.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo inaugurated the exhibition.

Leo Samuel, assistant professor, Department of Journalism and Communication, said: “We conduct such public relations campaigns as part of our curriculum.”