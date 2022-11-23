Students, business travellers boost passenger traffic at Chennai airport

November 23, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

In October, the daily passenger traffic at Chennai airport touched 15.3 lakh, both domestic and international, as against 14.8 lakh the previous month and the Airports Authority of India officials are confident of this figure touching the pre-COVID level soon

The Hindu Bureau

With the sharp increase in passenger traffic in Chennai airport, the Airports Authority of India is planning to open a section of the new integrated terminal to cope with the peak holiday season rush in December. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Chennai airport has been recording a steady increaes in passenger traffic as more and more people are travelling by flight for business, holiday or family trips.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the airport witnesses nearly 53,000 to 55,000 passengers a day and nearly 380 to 400 flights a day. In October, the passenger traffic at the airport touched 15.3 lakh, both domestic and international, as against 14.8 lakh the previous month.

“We are seeing a good spurt in the passenger traffic this month. Most flights are operating with very good occupancy. Hence, even if the number of flights has not risen dramatically, we still see an increase in passenger traffic. We expect to touch the pre-COVID-19 level of passenger traffic,” an official said.

Some of the preferred destinations or the ones where flights are operating with 90% or more occupancy include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Coimbatore, the officials said.

“We are seeing many student and business travellers now. As more people fly for short business trips or a holiday, it is giving the much-needed boost to the commercial aviation sector. Next month, we expect the passenger traffic to grow because it is the peak season for holiday travel. Both domestic and international passenger traffic is likely to see a spike next month,” he says.

New terminal

The airport has been gearing up for the opening of a section of new integrated terminal building next month after which the international operations will gradually move to the new terminal.

Built at a cost of ₹2,500 crore, this terminal will improve Chennai airport’s passenger handling capacity to 35 million a year.

