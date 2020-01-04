Students bring armed forces to exhibit defence prowess in IIT

For the first time a defence expo was organised at Shaastra, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ annual technical festival.

The four-day tech fest that began on Friday had many contests - from drone racing to programming competitions and four spotlight lectures, two of them by defence experts. There was also a lecture by economist Lord Megnad Desai and another by Minister for Aviation and Commerce Suresh Prabhu.

As many as a dozen stalls had been devoted to defence expo. Students had a glimpse of some of the equipment used by the armed forces such as granade and missile launchers, rifles and radars.

There was a miniature version of the Brahmos missile which attracted much attention. A start up incubated at the institute’s research park has developed a drone that could be used by the armed forces.“It is a drone that uses GPS location to force other drones that are not allowed to be in the area to either land or move,” explained Vasu Gupta, an aerospace engineer manning the stall that displayed a model.

Apart from Indian Armed forces and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) companies such as Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL) have put up stalls.

Socure, a New York-based company, working on preventing identity theft in insurance companies, has a set of competitions. Alexandre Agular, vice president, engineering, said his interest was in finding if students could come up with solutions using data science to prevent insurance identity frauds.

Some of the events to look forward to tomorrow are the finals of building hovercrafts and the moot court sessions.