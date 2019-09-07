Chennai

Students attend ‘class’ at the beach

School students have a photo session with the plastic-caps killer whale at the Akkarai Beach clean-up organised by Namma Beach Namma Chennai.

School students have a photo session with the plastic-caps killer whale at the Akkarai Beach clean-up organised by Namma Beach Namma Chennai.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

When Namma Beach, Namma Chennai organised a clean-up at Akkarai Beach last weekend, the 25-feet long killer whale was a special invitee.

The huge piece of recycle-art seemed to serve as a talking point, as it enabled volunteers and environment activists associated with Namma Beach, Namma Chennai to discuss with curious visitors, issues relating to waste management, especially recycling, and also about what waste can do to oceanic life forms and ecosystems.

The Akkarai beach clean-up was marked by the participation of students and teachers from three schools – from Injamakkam, Panaiyur and Neelangarai.

Based on the information shared by Namma Beach Namma Chennai on its Facebook page, the clean-up was organised as part of what it calls "Operation Ice Cream & Awareness", where students are served ice-creams and sweet corn, as they learn about responsible waste management, participate in the beach clean-up and also spread awareness about responsible waste management, among visitors to the beach.

Namma Beach Namma Chennai focusses on beach clean-ups from Injamakkam to Akkarai and a section of Uthandi.

For details, go to facebook.com/nammabeachnammachennai/

