Students and teachers honoured with Helen Keller Award

Celebrating its 14th anniversary, the foundation presented the DEF Helen Keller Award to nine teachers and eight students from various schools

November 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to honour achievers in the deaf community, the Deaf EnAbled Foundation (DEF) presented the Helen Keller Award to teachers and students in Chennai on Sunday.

Celebrating its 14th anniversary, the foundation presented the DEF Helen Keller Award to nine teachers and eight students from various schools. Amudha Murali was given the Lifetime Achievement Award on the occasion. The Helen Keller’s Students’ Award consists of a plaque, a citation, and a scholarship cash award for the winner. The award is aimed at helping students to pursue other ventures.

Urging the State government to host a sign language session for government school teachers, Ramya Miryala, Director of DEF, said, “Just like how learning Tamil is important when someone moves to the State, should it not be important for people to also know sign language? Isn’t that a right that the deaf people should exercise?”

S. Arun Raj, IAS, Executive Director, ELCOT; Sai Narayanan Swaminathan, general manager, Apollo Hospitals; Malini Saravanan, human resources, WET, L&T Construction, and others were present.

