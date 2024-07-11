Students, alumni of government school in Tiruvallur protest the arrest of their teachers under POCSO Act

Around 200 girl students and alumni of a government higher secondary school in Tiruvallur district on Thursday protested against the arrest of their two male teachers under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sought their release, claiming that they were innocent.

Following complaints that girl students at the school were being sexually assaulted by two male teachers who taught social science and math, the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) conducted an inquiry and confirmed the allegations. The DCPO informed the School Education Authority. Subsequently, the teachers, aged 50 and 59, were suspended from service.

Based on a complaint from the District Child Welfare Committee, the All-Women Police, Poonamallee, conducted an investigation and arrested the teachers of charges of aggravated sexual assault and harassment under Sections of the POCSO Act.

The girl students, accompanied by the alumni of the school, staged a protest on Chennai–Tiruvallur High Road on Thursday in support of the arrested teachers. The police personnel reached the spot and held talks with them. The students argued that the complaint against their teachers was false and sought a fresh probe in the case. However, the police explained the case against the teachers and asked them to disperse.

