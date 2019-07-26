Chennai

Student with handbills held

An alumnus of the Presidency College was caught when he entered the campus with handbills against the draft National Education Policy. Following the incident of students attacking each other in Arumbakkam, the city police had enhanced security on college campuses. On Thursday, two youth forcibly entered the college premises. Alert staff nabbed them. One was a student and the other an alumnus. He had handbills against the draft NEP and had come to distribute it. He was caught and handed over to police.

