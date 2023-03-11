ADVERTISEMENT

Student strength in Chennai Corporation schools increases to 1.35 lakh

March 11, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the merger of 139 schools in the added areas of the city, the number of students enrolled has gone up; smart classrooms will be set up and infrastructure improved at the newly-added schools, the civic body has said

The Hindu Bureau

Students at a Chennai Corporation school. File

The number of students in schools managed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has increased from less than one lakh to 1.35 lakh, after the merger of 139 schools in added areas of the city.

The civic body will develop infrastructure, including smart classrooms and toilets in these 139 schools now.

The GCC has compiled a list of 990 teachers at the added schools. These teachers will make a decision on Wednesday, about remaining at other government schools, or opting to teach at GCC schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the Mayor has agreed to spend councillor funds for school development in added areas. The schools will get smart classrooms, said Mr. Bedi.

The newly-merged schools will be developed utilising local area development funds of MLAs and MPs as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US