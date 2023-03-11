Student strength in Chennai Corporation schools increases to 1.35 lakh

March 11, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The number of students in schools managed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has increased from less than one lakh to 1.35 lakh, after the merger of 139 schools in added areas of the city.

The civic body will develop infrastructure, including smart classrooms and toilets in these 139 schools now.

The GCC has compiled a list of 990 teachers at the added schools. These teachers will make a decision on Wednesday, about remaining at other government schools, or opting to teach at GCC schools.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the Mayor has agreed to spend councillor funds for school development in added areas. The schools will get smart classrooms, said Mr. Bedi.

The newly-merged schools will be developed utilising local area development funds of MLAs and MPs as well.

