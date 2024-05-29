GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student injured in clash at Pachaiyappa’s college hostel 

Published - May 29, 2024 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A student was attacked at Pachaiyappa’s College hostel following a clash between two groups.

Police sources said two groups of students clashed on the hostel premises on Tuesday night. In the melee, a student identified as Peter, was injured after being attacked with a knife by another group. He was rushed to a private hospital and Kilpauk Police are investigating it.

Four held

In the meantime, the police arrested four suspects, including two juveniles, for allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old student in Aminjikarai. The victim has been identified as Thulasi Nathan, studying at a college in Anna Nagar. In a clash among students, he was attacked and suffered an injury on his head. Police arrested Bharat alias Bharathraj, 25, of Kilpauk, Baskar, 21, of T.P.Chatram and two others in connection with the incident.

