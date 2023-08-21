HamberMenu
Student held for throwing firecrackers at collegemates in Guru Nanak College

The police are on the lookout for another youth who was an accomplice to the act

August 21, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested one person and are on the lookout for another in connection with an incident in which high-decibel firecrackers were thrown at a group of students inside the campus of Guru Nanak College in Velachery.

The police said a section of first year B.A. students of the college had a dispute with the second years last Friday. Due to this, a student from one group threw firecrackers at the other group inside the campus.

Upon receiving information, police on patrol reached the campus and nabbed a few of them. Additional Commissioner Police Prem Anand Sinha said, “One threw a country-made firecracker, which made a high-decibel noise and caused some panic. They were not country-made bombs but firecrackers used during temple festivals. We have booked a case and arrested one youth and also are looking for his accomplice.”

Mr. Sinha said: “We are conducting awareness programmes regularly in all colleges advising students to avoid indulging in violence. A couple of cases were reported in the last year. Whenever an element of criminal offence was found, we are arresting those involved and remanding them. Besides, we are writing to the college administration asking them to take appropriate action. The number of such incidents by college students has decreased now.”

