Student from Chennai Special School for Muscular Dystrophy wins big in Swimming

Vishnu Vardhan, 10, bagged accolades at the recently held 8th State Para Senior and 3rd State Para Junior/Sub-Junior swimming championships.

S. Poorvaja CHENNAI
November 06, 2022 23:38 IST

Five days a week, 10-year-old Vishnu Vardhan heads to the Nehru Indoor Stadium HydroTherapy Swimming Pool after school. “I’ve been swimming since I was four-and-a-half-years old, and I love it,” he says.

A student of the Chennai Special School for Muscular Dystrophy at Thousand Lights, Vishnu bagged accolades at the recently held 8 th State Para Senior and 3 rd State Para Junior/Sub-Junior swimming championships organised by the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association. He won the gold medal in three categories he competed in – Freestyle, Backstroke and Breastroke.

After reading about how swimming helps children with muscular dystrophy, his parents Uma Maheshwari and Jayachandran decided to enrol him in classes when he was four years old.

“We have seen it have a positive impact on him and has especially helped slow down the weakness that comes with muscular dystrophy. Swimming has immensely helped his physical health,” Ms. Uma Maheshwari said.

The recent wins in the swimming championships has brought about a stronger interest in the sport for Mr. Vishnu. “While I haven’t watched many swimming competitions on television before, I now want to see and learn a lot more,” he said. At the Nehru Indoor Stadium Hydrotherapy Pool, he has been training under Coach Pandian, who he and his parents say has been a huge source of support.

Another motivator and source of support has been his school. The Chennai Special School for Muscular Dystrophy was given a facelift in May and inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. During the series of competitions held ahead of the 44 th FIDE Chess Olympiad, a student from the school who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy competed and performed well.

“The school has been constantly encouraging children if they show any interest in sports. Students from our school have also performed well in Boccia tournaments,” said N. Gomathi, teacher-in-charge at the school.

