Student found dead

A 25-year-old Nigerian student of a university in Kattankulathur was found dead in his house in Potheri on Saturday.

The police identified the student as Okpe Victor, son of Okpe Micheal and Okpe Rosemary, from Kaduna State, Nigeria. He was a final-year student of B.Sc, Computer Science.

The police said that his mother contacted him few days ago and on Saturday, when she tried contacting him, there was no response. She then called his friend and asked him to check on Victor.

When the friend knocked on the door, there was no response. Later, when he peeped through the window, Victor was found lying unconscious, said a police officer. He informed the college hospital and the staff checked his pulse and found that he was dead. The police were also informed about the incident.

The body was taken for post-mortem to the government hospital. “We are yet to ascertain the cause of death,” said a police officer.

“Since flights have been cancelled, his parents cannot come here to collect the body. It is very sad,” a police officer said.