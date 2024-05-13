ADVERTISEMENT

Student falls to death from moving train in Ennore 

Published - May 13, 2024 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old boy who accidentally fell off the footboard of a moving express train, died on Monday in Ennore. He was on his way to collect an application form from a college.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Nabil, of Kamaraj Nagar, Ennore. He had passed his Class XII examinations recently and aspired to join a degree course in a college in Avadi. He boarded a train at Ennore station to reach the college. On realising that he had boarded an express train which will not stop at Avadi, he attempted to alight from the moving train.

But, he accidentally fell down and came under the wheels of the train. He died on the spot. The Government Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US