Student falls to death from moving train in Ennore 

A 17-year-old boy who accidentally fell off the footboard of a moving express train, died on Monday in Ennore. He was on his way to collect an application form from a college.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Nabil, of Kamaraj Nagar, Ennore. He had passed his Class XII examinations recently and aspired to join a degree course in a college in Avadi. He boarded a train at Ennore station to reach the college. On realising that he had boarded an express train which will not stop at Avadi, he attempted to alight from the moving train.

But, he accidentally fell down and came under the wheels of the train. He died on the spot. The Government Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating.

