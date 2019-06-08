Student ends life by jumping from CMBT Metro station

A 17-year-old boy ended his life by jumping from the elevated structure of the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) Metro station on Friday, the police said.

Such an incident has been reported for the first time at a Metro station, which is guarded by private security personnel, besides the State police.

The incident took place around 3.30 p.m. Hearing the sound of impact, police personnel with the CMBT police station stepped out and saw the boy on the ground in a pool of blood.

He was immediately rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Case registered

The boy was seen walking back and forth on the platform, the police said.

As he went close to the edge of the platform, a security guard standing went over to warn him; but as he walked back, the guard didn’t pay heed. In a few seconds, he scaled the parapet wall and fell to the ground, a distance of about 50 ft, said Metro sources.

The victim has been identified as a Class XII student of a school in Chetpet. The CMBT police station registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC for unnatural death.

Those with suicidal tendency can contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.