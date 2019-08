The RPF on Tuesday said they had detained a first-year college student, who was among a group involved in throwing stones at trains on the Avadi section> Later, he was allowed to go, but asked to bring his parents to the Perambur railway police station on Wednesday.

An official said they had been receiving complaints that a group of students from Pachaiyappa’s College was throwing stones at suburban trains in the Avadi section, targetting students of Hindu College, Pattabhiram.