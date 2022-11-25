Student assaulted by schoolmates in Ashok Nagar

November 25, 2022 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

A student of a school in Ashok Nagar was allegedly assaulted by a group of students from the same school earlier this week.

Following the alleged incident, a complaint was lodged by the boy’s father at the Ashok Nagar police police station. A senior official of the Greater Chennai Police said a community service register has been issued to the parents and they were examining the complaint.

Officials from the School Education Department said that they had not received any complaint yet and have not initiated an inquiry.

In a thread on Twitter on Thursday, singer Chinmayi alleged that students from a school in Ashok Nagar had bullied and sexually harassed a classmate over the last few months. They also, she charged, boasted of being influential and claimed nothing would happen to them.