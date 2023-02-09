Structured interventions in classrooms needed to address learning gaps, say teachers

February 09, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

ASER study indicates dip in basic arithmetic and reading skills of middle school students too

Chennai With the success of Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ mission which focusses on foundational literacy in classrooms and ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme which aims to bridge learning gaps after school hours, teachers are hoping for more such structured classroom intervention programmes for students beyond the foundational stages.

The latest findings of the ASER Study from Tamil Nadu indicated a drop in basic arithmetic and reading levels in not just primary school students, but middle school students as well across private and government schools. Compared to 50% children in Class 8 in Tamil Nadu in 2018, only 44% could do division in 2022. Nearly 38% of Class 8 students could not read a Class 2 level text, and this was an increase when compared to 2018. As a part of the study, 30,737 students across both government and private schools in Tamil Nadu had been surveyed.

“We had a hard time even bringing children back to schools post the pandemic and through the last academic year, we have had to focus on slow learners and those who are unable to pick up pace and focus on lessons in middle school,” said M. Palanivel, a government school headmaster and State president, Tamil Nadu Integrated Teachers Association.

He said that for their middle school learners who were facing difficulties, teachers had been helping them in the classroom to strengthen their basics. They were also being encouraged to go to ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ sessions after school.

At present, more than 1.2 lakh children from primary and middle school classes are attending after-school sessions as a part of the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme’. Teachers are additionally stressing on the need for interventions in classrooms for middle and high school students as well, stating that their learning has also been largely impacted by school closures.

Whether at private or government schools, teachers would have to be trained to handle targeted classroom interventions for it to be effective, said Albert P’Rayan, teacher development trainer and educationist.

“With many schools focussing plainly on syllabus completion and exams, interventions might become an additional burden on teachers. The result-oriented mindset needs to change, to effectively address learning gaps in the long run,” he said.

To address learning gaps in the middle school level through effective classroom interventions on a large scale, Patric Raymond, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation, said that there first needs to be a uniform assessment done across schools to take stock of the areas where students need attention.

“While bridge courses were done following an assessment in schools after they reopened, this is a temporary fix and is inadequate in the long run. At every level, there needs to be a study done to look at the skills and fundamentals following which interventions need to be tailormade,” he explained.

He said that while an expert committee had been constituted in 2020 to study learning gaps owing to school closures during the pandemic, better measures need to be implemented for learners across all age levels. “At the policy level, these remedial measures need to be introduced to make them more effective,” he added.