Strongly believe in professional policing, Chennai Police Commissioner

Accepting the arguments in an affidavit filed on behalf of Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Arun, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) deleted the Commissioner of Police from an array of parties in a suo motu case in connection with a police officer allegedly threatening the family of a history-sheeter, on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

Mr. Arun said he strongly believed in professional policing and had followed this principle to date. He made this statement in the affidavit filed before the SHRC, which took up the suo motu case after a purported video of Tiruvottiyur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) A. Elangovan allegedly warning the family of a history-sheeter of dire consequences had gone viral on social media.

It may be recalled that the SHRC, led by retired Chief Justice S. Manikumar, had asked the Commissioner to appear in person on October 14 and explain what he meant when he told the media that “rowdies will be dealt with in the language they understand” immediately after assuming charge last July.

Days after he assumed charge, Mr. Elangovan was seen on camera warning the wife of the history-sheeter, involved in several criminal cases, that he would “break her husband’s bones” or “stage an encounter” if he got himself involved in any murder case.

In the affidavit before the SHRC, Mr. Arun pointed out that a member of the press had asked him whether his statement last July meant more encounters. “It was specifically answered by me that there were no such things, and we would take all steps to ensure that rowdies would be dealt in accordance with law. I submit that the said statement was made with the sole intention to educate the rowdies and make them understand the consequences of such crimes and the effect and impact it has on the society,” he said in the affidavit.

“It was specifically mentioned by me during the said press conference that professional policing would done in a regular manner to ensure law and order is maintained. I submit that I strongly believe in the law and the judicial systems of this country. I am also aware of the roles and responsibilities of a police officials and the duty cast upon them to maintain law and order,” he added.

The Commissioner further said, “There were no threats whatsoever in nature made by me, and the holistic perspective of this press conference was to gain confidence among the public that professional policing being followed. I submit that I strongly believe in professional policing and I have followed the same till date.”

On Thursday, Senior Advocate P. Wilson appeared and argued before the SHRC that rowdyism in Chennai had been brought under control since Mr. Arun took charge as the Commissioner of Police. He stated that his press interview addressed the consequences of such crimes and their impact on society.

Mr. Wilson argued that “if some rowdies speak Telugu, there is nothing wrong with speaking in their language and it does not violate human rights.” The intent is to educate the rowdies in their language, and nothing more should be inferred from or read into the press meet, he contended.

Accepting the arguments of Mr. Wilson and the affidavit filed on behalf of Mr. Arun, the SHRC deleted the Commissioner of Police from the array of parties in the case. It also directed the other respondents to file their affidavits on October 21.

