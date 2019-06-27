Stroke symptoms are reversible, say doctors

When it comes to stroke, nothing is more crucial than time, say doctors. Keeping this in mind, Apollo Specialty Hospitals, Vanagaram, has launched a hotline, ApolloNeighbourhoodConnect, catering to the neighbourhood in an 8 km radius for stroke and other emergency treatment.

“Awareness about stroke in the community is abysmally low, and there is a need to raise it. Now, stroke symptoms are reversible if treated on time, and persons should go to a ‘stroke-ready hospital’ within the window period,” P.R. Prabash, consultant in neurology and stroke specialist, Apollo Specialty Hospitals, Vanagaram, told reporters on Wednesday.

Time cut down

Gated communities in the neighbourhood are connected to the hospital through the hotline. “In case of an emergency, the patient or their relative can call. It will connect them to a doctor in the emergency department. It is GPS coordinated. The message will go to everyone involved, including the stroke specialist and the interventional specialist,” he said.

Dhavapalani, head of emergency medicine at the hospital, stressed the need to move patients to the nearest appropriate facility.