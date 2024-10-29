Stroke care is most effective with 4.5 hours, experts stress on World Stroke Day

On World Stroke Day 2024, Apollo Hospitals has enhanced its 4.5-hour stroke treatment with an advanced stroke care network 24x7.

According to a press release, the stroke network offers a comprehensive, patient-centred approach to stroke care, ensuring that every patient receives timely and precise treatment. It comprises an integrated chain of hospitals equipped with 24/7 emergency services, Artificial Intelligence-enhanced diagnostic facilities and imaging techniques, such as CT and MRI perfusion studies to support fast and accurate diagnosis as well as to choose the ideal treatment such as thrombolysis and thrombectomy.

A team, including neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuro intervention specialists and critical care intensivists will collaborate to deliver tailored and multidisciplinary care. It would also provide neuro rehabilitation services designed to aid in long-term recovery and improve the quality of life post-stroke for patients.

Timely intervention within the first 4.5 hours — known as the golden hour — is critical in minimising stroke-related disability and improving patient outcomes, the release said.

