GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stroke care is most effective with 4.5 hours, experts stress on World Stroke Day

Published - October 29, 2024 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On World Stroke Day 2024, Apollo Hospitals has enhanced its 4.5-hour stroke treatment with an advanced stroke care network 24x7.

According to a press release, the stroke network offers a comprehensive, patient-centred approach to stroke care, ensuring that every patient receives timely and precise treatment. It comprises an integrated chain of hospitals equipped with 24/7 emergency services, Artificial Intelligence-enhanced diagnostic facilities and imaging techniques, such as CT and MRI perfusion studies to support fast and accurate diagnosis as well as to choose the ideal treatment such as thrombolysis and thrombectomy.

A team, including neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuro intervention specialists and critical care intensivists will collaborate to deliver tailored and multidisciplinary care. It would also provide neuro rehabilitation services designed to aid in long-term recovery and improve the quality of life post-stroke for patients.

Timely intervention within the first 4.5 hours — known as the golden hour — is critical in minimising stroke-related disability and improving patient outcomes, the release said.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.