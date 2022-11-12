Strive to manufacture medical equipment in the State, Minister tells industries

Ma. Subramanian | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday called upon industries to focus more on the healthcare sector and make efforts to manufacture medical equipment in the State.

Speaking at the FICCI TANCARE 2022 — “Health Sector Conference and Healthcare Excellence Awards”, the Minister said that several equipment such as CT, MRI, high-end digital X-ray, digital mammography, linear accelerator, brachytherapy and high-end ventilators had to be imported.

“Industries should take efforts to manufacture the required devices and equipment in the State as we are importing many equipment. This will help in improving the economy as well as achieve more in healthcare,” he said.

It was important that the healthcare infrastructure in the State was improved. For this, industries should be involved in health and health-related sectors to bring in more development.

The Minister said the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme had so far reached 96 lakh beneficiaries in the State.

G.S.K. Velu, chairman of FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council and CMD, Trivitron/Neuberg Group of Companies, said Tamil Nadu had been the healthcare capital for many years.

While the State did well in delivery of healthcare and medical education, more needs to be done in the field of pharmacy, he said. “There are two pharmacy colleges in the government sector in the State. The pharma industry is now growing substantially and we can do a little better by adding more factories and ushering in education by setting up more pharmacy colleges,” he said.

He said the medical devices industries needed to grow. “In this, one area which is growing is IT in healthcare. We should put a lot of focus on digital health,” he said. He stressed on the need to encourage startups.

On the occasion, the Tamil Nadu Health Startup Registry was launched. In the government sector, Madras Medical College received the FICCI TANCARE teaching hospital of the year award while the district hospital of the year award went to Government Headquarters Hospital, Kancheepuram.

The event was held on the theme of “Tamil Nadu Health Ecosystem - Supporting the Vision for Trillion Dollar Economy”. Bhupesh Nagarajan, co-chairman of FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council and CMD of Indira Projects, and Prashanth Rajagopalan, convenor, Healthcare Panel, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council and director of MGM Healthcare, were present.