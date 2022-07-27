Striped hyena dies at Vandalur zoo
A 19-year-old striped hyena, named “Venkat” and housed in Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, died of senility and multi-organ dysfunction, zoo director said
A 19-year-old male striped hyena, named “Venkat” housed in Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, died on Wednesday.
According to a zoo press release, the hyena was under treatment for two months for various health complications. The animal died on Wednesday due to senility and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), the zoo director said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.