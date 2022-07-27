Chennai

Striped hyena dies at Vandalur zoo

A 19-year-old male striped hyena, named “Venkat” housed in Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, died on Wednesday.

According to a zoo press release, the hyena was under treatment for two months for various health complications. The animal died on Wednesday due to senility and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), the zoo director said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
wildlife
Chennai
animal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2022 6:33:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/striped-hyena-dies-at-vandalur-zoo/article65689397.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY