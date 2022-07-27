Striped hyena dies at Vandalur zoo

Special Correspondent July 27, 2022 18:29 IST

Special Correspondent July 27, 2022 18:29 IST

A 19-year-old striped hyena, named “Venkat” and housed in Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, died of senility and multi-organ dysfunction, zoo director said

A 19-year-old striped hyena, named “Venkat” and housed in Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, died of senility and multi-organ dysfunction, zoo director said

A 19-year-old male striped hyena, named “Venkat” housed in Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, died on Wednesday. According to a zoo press release, the hyena was under treatment for two months for various health complications. The animal died on Wednesday due to senility and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), the zoo director said.



Our code of editorial values