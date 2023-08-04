HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stringent action will be taken against drug peddlers, says Chennai Police Commissioner 

Thirteen cases were registered and 22 suspected peddlers arrested between July 28 and August 3. About 15.3 kg of ganja, 110 pain killer tablets, ₹8,840 cash, five mobile phones and one motorcycle were seized from the arrested persons

August 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, on Friday said that stringent action will be taken against those who smuggle and sell ganja and other narcotics in the city. 

Mr. Rathore has ordered special raids as part of the “Drive Against Drugs” to identify and arrest the smugglers and drug peddlers in the city limits. Special teams under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners of Police are keeping a close watch on drug peddlers.

Thirteen cases were registered and 22 suspected peddlers were arrested between July 28 and August 3. About 15.3 kg of ganja, 110 pain killer tablets, ₹8,840 cash, five mobile phones and one motorcycle were seized from the arrested persons. 

In the week-long drive, the police have collected details of the assets and bank accounts of 1,650 peddlers involved in 749 cases registered in connection with ganja and drugs (NDPS) since 2021 and so far, 839 bank accounts were frozen.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.