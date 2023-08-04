Stringent action will be taken against drug peddlers, says Chennai Police Commissioner 

August 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, on Friday said that stringent action will be taken against those who smuggle and sell ganja and other narcotics in the city.

Mr. Rathore has ordered special raids as part of the “Drive Against Drugs” to identify and arrest the smugglers and drug peddlers in the city limits. Special teams under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners of Police are keeping a close watch on drug peddlers.

Thirteen cases were registered and 22 suspected peddlers were arrested between July 28 and August 3. About 15.3 kg of ganja, 110 pain killer tablets, ₹8,840 cash, five mobile phones and one motorcycle were seized from the arrested persons.

In the week-long drive, the police have collected details of the assets and bank accounts of 1,650 peddlers involved in 749 cases registered in connection with ganja and drugs (NDPS) since 2021 and so far, 839 bank accounts were frozen.