Stringent action will be taken against youth indulging in bike racing: Chennai police

Six youths, two juveniles arrested for going on a bike race on Marina Beach road last week

Six youths, two juveniles arrested for going on a bike race on Marina Beach road last week

The city police has warned that stringent action will be taken against those who indulge in illegal bike racing or stunts on public roads.

On Monday, the Traffic Investigation Police, Adyar, arrested six youths and two juveniles who went on a bike race in the late night hours on Marina Beach road last week.

The arrests were made after a video of them indulging in bike stunts and racing near Vivekanandar House went viral. After analysing CCTV footage, police arrested M. Mukesh, 20, Roman Algrade, 23, of Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar, J. Hariharan, 21, of Purasaiwakkam, Mohammed Sadiq, 20, Mohammed Rahmathulla, 20, and Mohammed Asif, 19, Korukkupet and two other juveniles who were 17-years-old.

Six two-wheelers were seized from them and police are searching for two more youths.

Stating that modifying the vehicle was an illegal act, the police said two-wheeler mechanics should pass information to the nearest police station if anyone came to them to modify their vehicles. The police also appealed to the youth not to indulge in any bike stunts which might cause danger to the public.

They warned against underage driving too. People who were under 18 may cause accidents if they drove motor vehicles. Parents should monitor them and ensure that they would not take the vehicles for driving. If persons under 18 were found driving motor vehicles, stringent action would be taken against the parents, the police warned.