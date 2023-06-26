Stringent action being taken against drug trafficking across T.N., says ADGP

June 26, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 14,000 kg of ganja was seized in the State until May this year, Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) Enforcement Bureau, CID, said in Chennai on Monday.

He was participating in an awareness programme organised by the Enforcement Bureau to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Mr. Agarwal said awareness programmes were conducted at around 7,000 places across the State simultaneously on Monday.

Mr. Agarwal said stringent action was being taken to control the supply of narcotic drugs. In 2022, 10,665 cases were registered against 14,934 peddlers resulting in seizure of 28,384 kg of dry ganja, 556 grams of heroin, 63,848 psychotropic tablets and 98 kg of other drugs. He said 4,562 cases were registered against 6,262 peddlers resulting in over 14,000 kg of ganja, 125 grams of heroin, 5,835 psychotropic tablets and 101.3 kg of other drugs being seized until May so far this year.

Mr. Agarwal said financial investigation was being conducted against the peddlers and their movable/ immovable properties are being seized. A total of 3,700 bank accounts pertaining to the peddlers were frozen in 2022 and 1,256 accounts were frozen so far this year.

To achieve the goal of demand reduction, the Enforcement Bureau, CID unit, has been taking steps to create awareness among the youth, the ADGP added.