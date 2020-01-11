Stringent action against omnibus operators who charge above permitted fares, say Chennai police

Police officials have warned that stringent action will be taken against omnibus operators who park their vehicles in non-designated areas and overload buses.

The State Transport Department operates more than 16,000 buses from various locations in Chennai to tackle the holiday rush during the Pongal festival week. Besides these, a sizeable number of omnibuses are operated by private operators. The transport department and the city police have taken efforts to reduce traffic congestion in view of rush over the holidays.

On Friday night, city traffic police officers held a meeting with the State Express Transport Corporation, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and operators of omnibuses.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), A. Arun, said elaborate arrangements have been made to reduce traffic congestion as more special buses are being operated for the Pongal festival from this weekend until January 21. The buses should park at designated places and load only the permitted number of passengers. “The operators should not park their vehicles at random causing traffic blocks on the roads. Strong action will be taken against the operators if they fail to follow our instructions. Omnibus operators should not fleece commuters. If anyone is found collecting beyond permitted fare, action will be taken against the operator,” said Mr. Arun.